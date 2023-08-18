Following the facility’s shattering water main rupture of June 28, extraordinary efforts have been underway to restore to its previous grandeur those portions of the Little Husky Learning Center and the Williams Center for the Arts damaged by the deluge. That work has not been in vain, however, and, after a united effort from a variety of stakeholders—as well as a bit of luck—the school and performance venue are now ready to resume their normal activities, with school set to begin Wednesday and the Williams Center opening its season tonight, explained Oelwein Community School District Superintendent Josh Ehn.
“We are about 95% of the way there,” he described, in speaking with the Daily Register earlier this week. “We had about 40 volunteers show up today, (including) the high school volleyball team. And they moved everything back into the building, so now we have a couple days to get things unboxed and organized and sorted out, (and do) final cleaning, final detailing. There’s a little bit of work left to be done with carpet and stuff, but we expect to be done by the end of the week.”
On an even tighter schedule than the affected classrooms was the Williams Center, whose 2023-24 season begins today. Given some extraordinarily painstaking and unyielding work, however, that space, too, from its floor to its seating, is once again ready to welcome visitors, Ehn said.
“The Beatles will be here on Saturday,” he said, about the readiness of the Williams Center, before noting some of the changes that weekend patrons may notice. “(There is) new carpet, (and) we had to replace a hearing aid system in there. None of the seats was replaced. They were all hand-cleaned, every single one of them was hand cleaned, steamed and wiped down by hand. Every mechanism on every chair was individually inspected and cleaned. They received a lot of attention.”
The restoration of the damaged areas, more generally, reflects the work of many, while also owing a debt to the routine care the facility received prior to the incident, which Ehn indicated was top-flight.
“Connie Kerns and her army of volunteers has come in and done some painting to fix some of the custom plaster work in the hallways that was damaged because of the concrete heaving, so that’s all been repaired. The floors have all been put back in. We took the chance to update some colors and some details.
“It’s remarkable what it was, and where we are at,” he continued, looking back at the state of things immediately following the rupture, “but a lot of that is to do to the fact that it was in such pristine condition already that it made this progress that much easier and also that much more important to get it done and done right.”
Upon further reflection, as well, it is clear just how much the rapid recovery relied on cooperation, Ehn noted, as well as on the strength of exiting relationships, some old-fashioned understanding, and a bit of good fortune.
“Looking back, it was probably pretty audacious to say that we were going to be ready within six weeks,” he observed. “We needed everything to go right and, for the most part, everything did go right. Our contractors met deadlines, they moved us to the top of the priorities list, worked long hours and were phenomenal about hitting their marks so the next thing could happen. It is good to be part of a community where those kinds of things happen and also to have contractors that understand that, too. To have relationships with some of those folks has been fundamental to hitting those deadlines.”
As for what returning students can expect when school resumes, “We updated some paint colors. That’s about the only thing that will look different,” Ehn noted, while, in the case of the Williams Center, Saturday’s visitors may observe “some new carpet colors, and the floor will look a little different, but, not noticeably different.”
The fact that such little evidence of the serious damage remains visible is a credit to the cooperation of numerous parties and individuals who had a stake in the building and its recovery, as well as to the actions taken in the aftermath of the flooding.
“The mitigation of loss immediately with people showing up to help move water and then move things out of the building,” Ehn highlighted, in identifying key factors that limited the damage in the moments after the incident. “It’s not just the school. You have the Williams Center, (which is) a whole different organization with their directors. You have head start and childcare, they all have their own agencies, their own rules to follow, their own insurance, and everybody’s got to work together quickly.”
“They all have tentacles into the community,” he continued, “and people showed up to help and it really allowed for speed to get the building cleaned out, ready to go, so the contractors could get in and get started right away. And now, getting back in, the number of people that have shown up to help just today, was phenomenal.”
In having met his ambitious mid-August timeline, Ehn credited as essential the contributions and assistance of a legion of people, who provided their support and understanding in various ways.
“I hope it was well done,” Ehn said, when asked about his feelings on a job seemingly accomplished successfully. “I certainly did not do anything alone. I’ve got a great crew behind me with our business manager and our chief operations officer, Hallie Roth. We have a first-class maintenance team that does a ton of little things that no one ever notices. Our custodial crew has been working the entire time. They have a building to clean and get ready for the school year, and they are doing that in a construction zone and now, they have a week and a half to do a summer’s worth of work before kids come. So, all of that is also part of the equation. We couldn’t do what we do if it wasn’t for them.
“Patient staff,” Ehn added, in further identifying those who deserve credit for the accomplishment. “Elementary staff are known for spending a lot of time in the summer prepping their classrooms, so the fact that we’ve given the teachers one week to have their classrooms ready has caused some stress and anxiety, but they’ve been great. They’ve been patient. They haven’t complained. They are working now, outside of their contract time, to get in there and make sure the classrooms look first-class, like they would any other year.”
As for fixing the ruptured waterline that initiated the flooding, Ehn said the issue had been buried, in both a literal and figurative sense, to the degree that nothing similar to what occurred should be repeated.
“The watermain has been capped outside, the voids on the inside were filled in, sand put back in and concrete, and then a new floor,” Ehn observed, reciting the work done to fix the original problem and keep it forevermore silent. “What happened will not happen again, at least in this capacity,” he concluded, with a laugh.