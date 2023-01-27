DECORAH — A half-dozen area wrestlers qualified for the IGHSAU all-class girls state wrestling tournament Friday at Luther College.
Oelwein earned a regional championship when Ryley Hartman pinned her way to the 110-pound Region 7 crown as the No. 5 seed, and Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hillary Trainor also won a regional title, claiming gold at 105 pounds in Region 8.
The Cougars also saw Isabel Christensen (125) reach the championship match and place second and Ella Pitz (130) qualify by placing fourth. North Fayette Valley’s Ava Bilden (105) and Macy Rose (100) both placed fourth to qualify.
The TigerHawks’ Drew Chensvold (155) and Leslie Graves (135) were in wrestleback matches for qualification as of press time.
The all-class state meet will be held in Coralville next Thursday and Friday.
For more on the tournament, log on to the Oelwein Daily Register website over the weekend and look for more in Monday’s print edition.