One person was killed and another injured in Sumner Friday during an hours-long standoff that led to the closing of the community’s school’s campus and necessitated the assistance of numerous responding agencies, including several county sheriff’s departments and the Iowa State Patrol SWAT team.
Police have confirmed the death and injury, according to a KWWL report.
Around 7:30 a.m., law enforcement responded to a report of a shooting, and discovered that a woman had been shot at a home in Sumner. The woman was subsequently taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, KWWL reported.
What followed, however, was a six-hour standoff between law enforcement and a man at the home who was threatening to injure himself. The stalemate ended when the man killed himself at the scene.
At the outset of the standoff, according to a KCRG report, the man had barricaded himself into the home while, later, police were seen hurling tear gas into the dwelling.
Friday morning, in response to the developing incident, the Sumner-Fredericksburg School District announced it would not be opening on schedule. “Buses will be delayed due to conditions beyond our control,” a District social media post explained. “Please do not approach Durant (Elementary) or the HS (high school), per Bremer County Sheriff. THE INCIDENT IS NOT AT THE SCHOOLS. More info will be shared when we have it.”
A short time later, with the standoff underway, the nature and severity of the situation led to more escalated action, with the school indicating that, because of the circumstances, “for the safety of all students and staff, school is canceled for today.” Within an hour, the school announced that it had closed all of its offices in response.
By late morning, meanwhile, authorities had blocked off portions of Division and W. Sixth Street as numerous law-enforcement and public safety agencies responded to the scene, including the Fayette, Bremer and Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Offices, the Sumner Fire Department and the Iowa State Patrol’s SWAT unit. In addition to the street closures, Bremer County law enforcement was encouraging everyone to avoid the area, while Sumner Fire vehicles were being utilized to obstruct the view of the scene, according to KCRG.
In response to the incident, the Sumner Public Library announced Friday morning that it would be staying open from “9:00-5:00 and can/will serve as a safe space for those displaced during the situation. Otherwise stay home and safe.”