A Cedar Falls teen was killed, and three persons were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash north of Cedar Falls Saturday evening.
The Iowa State Patrol Post 9 reported Braden Williams, 23, of Holy Cross, was traveling west on W. Cedar Wapsi Road (C57) in a 2013 Volkswagen Passat, when he struck a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier driven by Ethan Roethler, 18, of Janesville, that failed to stop for a stop sign while traveling northbound on Leversee Road. The accident occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m.
The crash took the life of Quincy Friedrich, 19, of Cedar Falls.
Roethler was injured and transported to University Hospitals in Iowa City, as was a passenger in one of the vehicles, Isabella Sellers, 18, of Lithia, Florida. Another passenger in one of the vehicles, Peyton Franzen, 20, of Tripoli, was taken to Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
The crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Janesville police, fire and first responders, Denver Ambulance, MercyOne Ambulance, Black Hawk County Medical Examiner and Rasmusson Towing.