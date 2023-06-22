With summer officially here and the city’s historic sesquicentennial celebration rapidly approaching, work remains underway on the renovations to Depot (formerly Plaza) Park in Oelwein.
Many elements of the space, from the addition of large, decorative rocks to the strings of lights stretched overhead to the new canopy/shelter near the park’s center are all recent additions, noted OCAD’s Executive Director Deb Howard.
Perhaps the most visible improvement, however, is a space designed for child’s play, one that, rather than taking the form of traditional playground equipment, is characterized, instead, by artificial mounds covered with synthetic green turf to resemble small, grassy knolls. This faux topography is accompanied by toadstool and tree stump-themed steps nearby, which are intended for children to walk, hop, and jump on as they enjoy the surroundings.
On Wednesday, as several high-volume sprinklers doused a portion of the space recently planted with grass seed, the finishing touches were being placed on the installation of the turf-covered mounds, a job underway since Monday by Mitch Kirby’s three-man crew of craftsman, part of ForeverLawn Cedar Valley, who reported nary a hiccup in completing their task.
“Business as usual,” Kirby observed, with a grin.
Kirby, who co-owns the dealership with his wife Jade, boasts a background in construction and landscaping, while his ForeverLawn business offers “the highest-quality, natural-looking synthetic grass for residential and commercial properties” in the region, providing more than 20 varieties of artificial grass products, which are “money- and resource-saving alternatives to traditional landscaping options,” the firm’s website explains.
Though Kirby’s portion of preparing the play area may be complete, another contractor, he indicated, would still need to add the poured in place rubber safety surface before it could be opened for general use.
As for the recently seeded grass, Howard acknowledged that the amount of traffic the space is expected to receive during July’s sesquicentennial celebration would likely necessitate repairs and maintenance to the grass afterward, were it to take root in the intervening period.