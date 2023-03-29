Among the newest faces in the Oelwein business and service community is, in fact, a familiar one. “I grew up here in Oelwein,” explained Jack McDonough, who operates Iowa Medicare Advisors from its new location at 955 N. Frederick Avenue.
Having begun high school in Oelwein before graduating from West Central, McDonough, whose father Ken owns the Oelwein Veterinary Clinic, moved on to further his education by studying the field of finance at the state’s flagship public university.
“I went to the University of Iowa,” he explained, “and moved down to Florida during COVID for a finance job. That’s where I started this business.”
The nature of his enterprise, however, along with the special aspects of residing in small-town Iowa, brought him back a short time later. “I realized that we could do the same thing in Iowa,” McDonough recalled, “but people work harder here and are ‘Iowa nice’.”
McDonough’s business, Iowa Medicare Advisors, is focused on serving those individuals 65 and over with their Medicare needs, though the manner in which they do so distinguishes them. “We are very different from any other Medicare insurance agency around here because most people in Iowa only do Medicare for just seven weeks out of the year, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 (the traditional Medicare open enrollment period). It wouldn’t make sense for an office to come and open up in Oelwein that just did walk-ins, because we are in such a small area.”
The key to circumventing those limitations for McDonough’s business is the use of the telephone, which provides him and his staff a national reach, allowing them to routinely assist individuals with their Medicare questions and dilemmas on a year-round, far-flung basis.
“We have a very different business model than a lot of others,” McDonough said. “It’s the only way we can do it all year round.
“When we help over the phone, we are helping people from all over,” he said, further explaining how he and his staff had assisted “five people, two from Texas, one from Arizona, one from Iowa and one from Missouri,” already that morning, alone.
“We do this in about six different states, all from this back room right here,” he said, as he pointed to his right.
Though 99% of his business is, indeed, completed over the phone, McDonough acknowledge that helping his customers face-to-face is the best approach if it is possible. “For local people,” he said “we do take a lot of walk-ins.”
After operating for its first couple years in the state of Florida, McDonough packed up his trade and returned home, where he subsequently opened his business locally last summer. “We started in Oelwein back in June,” he observed, “but nobody here had sales experience or had experience in the industry, so I didn’t want to go out and say, ‘hey, Oelwein, we are Iowa Medicare Advisors…’ There was a learning curve for everyone in this office.”
“They didn’t have sales experience,” he added, about his Oelwein staff, “but they are outgoing, friendly, personable people who are quick learners, and they picked up on it—like that,” he said, as he snapped his fingers.
Nearly a year later, however, maintaining that low profile is no longer necessary. “We are finally to the point now where I would put the employees here up against anybody in the state of Iowa when it comes to the amount of knowledge they have about Medicare,” McDonough noted, emphasizing how the volume of people his business assists has forged his staff into peerless experts.
In providing an example, McDonough singled out one person in his office as representative of the efficiency, expertise and friendly service his staff, though numbering under 10, is becoming known for.
“Nancy Martin,” he explained, “in just the seven weeks of open enrollment, assisted more than 90 people. To help that many over the phone,” he marveled, “is just incredible.”
Like his staff, the physical location of McDonough’s business has also changed dramatically since it opened last year, with Iowa Medicare Advisors having moved to its N. Frederick venue after initially being located at 26 W. Charles, near the Plentiful Pantry.
“We outgrew that space pretty fast,” he observed.
While the business is primarily phone-based, efforts continue at the N. Frederick office to reshape the space as ideal for in-person visitors, a customer segment McDonough hopes will continue to expand now that the local unveiling of his thriving business has gotten more thoroughly underway.
“I always tell people just to come on in,” McDonough said, referring to anyone with questions or needs involving their Medicare coverage and options. “There’s lots of ways we can help throughout the year.”