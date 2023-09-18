Representatives of nonprofits, governmental entities and school districts are encouraged to register for Grant Writing 101, an online workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Oct. 3.
Grant Writing 101 is a workshop created by ISU Extension and Outreach Community and Economic Development (CED) staff to provide Iowans with hands-on training in identifying grant funding opportunities and writing successful grant applications.
The workshop will be conducted by CED specialists Jane Nolan Goeken and Lindsay Henderson. Both have extensive experience writing and reviewing grant applications and working with various federal, state, local and private foundation grant programs. They will assist workshop participants in exploring various public and private funding sources and provide instruction and tips on planning projects and writing successful grant applications.
Registration fee for the workshop is $25, with registration required by Oct. 1. Those interested can register online (https://go.iastate.edu/M1SR6Y).
For more information about the workshops, contact Jane Goeken at jngoeken@iastate.edu or 712-240-2504.