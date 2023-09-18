Oelwein, IA (50662)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.