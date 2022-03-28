A primary contest among Republicans to fill two open seats on the Fayette County Board of Supervisors emerged from Friday’s filing deadline for county and township candidates.
Also up for election this year in Fayette County are the offices of county attorney, recorder and treasurer. Only the treasurer’s race has an incumbent, Kyle Jacobsen. Incumbent Supervisors Jeanine Tellin and Marty Stanbrough, County Attorney W. Wayne Saur and Recorder Karen Ford did not file for re-election.
As things stand today, one non-party candidate for Fayette County supervisor will be on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Seven Republican candidates will compete in their party’s primary on June 7 to advance to the fall.
Any Democratic candidate for supervisor will need to emerge from a party convention by the end of August, because no Democrats filed at the Auditor’s Office by the deadline.
These are the candidates who have filed for Fayette County offices:
Attorney — Nathan Lein, Democrat (currently assistant county attorney)
Recorder — Kristie Ryerson, Republican (currently deputy recorder)
Supervisors — Republicans: Jeffrey Bunn of Fayette, David Eick of Oelwein, Bruce T. Lehmann of Clermont, Bennet Pattison of Maynard, Jay F. Peterson of Arlington, Robert Sadler of West Union and Ray Steffens of West Union. No party: Jesse Maire of West Union. No Democrat.
Treasurer — Kyle Jacobsen, Republican (i)
These are the candidates who filed for township offices:
Auburn Twp. Clerk — Arlene Soppe (i)
Auburn Twp. trustee — Kenneth Boyer (i)
Banks Twp. Clerk — Ronald J. Hartman
Banks Twp. Trustee — Rob Henn (i) and Gary Stauffer (i)
Bethel Twp Clerk — Gene Pleggenkuhle (i)
Bethel Twp. trustee — Alan Boess (i), Kay Kent (i) and Greg Pagel
Center Twp. Clerk — Richard D. Buhmann (i)
Clermont Twp. Clerk — Mark Nelson (i)
Clermont Twp Trustee — Richard Kittelson (i) and Damien Matt
Dover Twp. Clerk — John Grafenberg (i)
Dover Twp. Trustee — John Sparrgrove (i) and Alan J. Steffens (i)
Eden Twp. Clerk — Marlene Klemp (i)
Eden Twp. Trustee — David Balk (i) and Scott Klemp (i)
Fairfield Twp. Clerk — Joyce Knickerbocker
Fairfield Twp. Trustee — Lawrence Fettkether (i) and Douglas Nus (i)
Fremont Twp. Trustee — David Egan
Harlan Twp. Clerk — Joyce Gadow (i)
Harlan Twp. Trustee — Rick Fink (i) and Freddie Jens (i)
Illyria Twp. Trustee — John Grimm (i) and Russ Medberry (i)
Jefferson Twp. Trustee — Teri Block (i) and Yvonne Gaudes (current clerk)
Oran Twp. Clerk — Sue A. Fette (i) and Lois Heineman (currently a trustee)
Oran Twp. Trustee — Glenda Kane (i) and Rita Losh
Pleasant Valley Twp. Clerk — Duane Patterson
Pleasant Valley Twp. Trustee — Michael Friederich (i) and Randy Helgerson (i)
Putnam Twp. Trustee — Bart DeLong (i) and Gary Soules (i)
Scott Twp. Clerk — Tammy Brownell (i)
Scott Twp. Trustee — Alan Schlumbohm (i)
Smithfield Twp. Trustee — David Burrack (i), Douglas Martin (currently clerk) and Jerry Janssen (i)
Union Twp. Clerk — Jim Grimes (i)
Union Twp. Trustee — Michael Darnall (i) and Dan McElree
Westfield Twp. Trustee — Tim O’Brien (i)
Windsor Twp. Clerk — Barbara Lea Colvin (i)
Windsor Twp. Trustee — Kevin B. Boyer (i) and Marvin Shippy (i)