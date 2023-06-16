It was a good article by John Micek (“Dominion over the Earth? Who were we kidding? What the wildfires teach us”) on the Opinion page in the June 14 Oelwein Daily Register.
The exploiters of the Earth’s resources, the ultra rich, along with the conservative religious right, deny there is any climate change or environmental damage caused by humans, because, if they had to reduce pollution, it would reduce their profits, and they don’t want to admit that birth control is necessary.
Previous President Trump told them climate change is a hoax because that is what they want to hear. Trump knows how to get votes.
Herman Lenz
Sumner