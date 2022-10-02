Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Last year, the Oelwein Police Department personnel responded to more than 7,100 calls for service. To maintain a consistent and professional response, the department relies on comprehensive, up-to-date policies.

Recently, the Oelwein Police Department was recognized by the Lexipol Connect program for achieving the Gold level for consistently and effectively disseminating policies to officers, issuing timely policy updates as laws change, and ensuring officers are trained on policies.

