Last year, the Oelwein Police Department personnel responded to more than 7,100 calls for service. To maintain a consistent and professional response, the department relies on comprehensive, up-to-date policies.
Recently, the Oelwein Police Department was recognized by the Lexipol Connect program for achieving the Gold level for consistently and effectively disseminating policies to officers, issuing timely policy updates as laws change, and ensuring officers are trained on policies.
Lexipol is the nation’s leading provider of policy, training, and wellness support for first responders and public servants; the Connect program tracks the Oelwein Police Department’s performance on five metrics proven to measure success in policy management.
“The members of the Oelwein Police Department understand the importance of serving our community with compassion and professionalism. This acknowledgement from our nation’s leading policy provider displays that commitment,” said Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan. “Effective policy and consistent training and understanding of that policy is crucial to the success of our department. We are proud to be recognized for continuously improving professionalism and safety.”
The Oelwein Police Department’s excellence in policy and policy training enhances community safety by ensuring consistent, effective response based on national best practices.