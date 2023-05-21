OELWEIN — The Otter Creek Valor Quilters made special quilt presentations Thursday to honor Oelwein Police Officers who have served in the military. The solemn Quilt of Valor wrapping ceremony was conducted at the Oelwein American Legion in conjunction with National Police Week, May 14-20, 2023.
Five local officers, including Shannon Cox, Ted Phillips, Mathew Schuler, Ronald Voshell, Jr., and William Ward, were honored and received quilts during the ceremony, which was attended by families, friends and fellow veterans.
Lt. Shannon Cox served in the Iowa Army National Guard from 1992-1998. He attended basic training at Ft. McClellan, Alabama and Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa. He achieved the rank of E-3 Private First Class and served as a Military Police Officer for six years. His quilt was made by Carol Cole and quilted by Jane Blumhagen.
Officer Ted Phillips enlisted in the Army in 1989 and served until 1994. He went to basic training at Ft. McClellan, Alabama and further trained at Ft. Benning. He was deployed to Panama and has some interesting stories to tell about Operation Scope/Shield, Operation Just Cause, and Post Just Cause. He achieved the rank of E-4 and was awarded medals for sharp shooter meritorious unit service, pistol and driver. His quilt was pieced by Delores Brandt and Carol Wolf and was quilted by Dawn Lammers.
Officer Mathew Schuler joined the Marines in December 2012 and was discharged August 2019, but on inactive reserve until December 2020. Basic training was at Marine Boot Camp in Parris Island, South Carolina. He did additional training at the school of Infantry West Coast as an 0311 Infantry Rifleman, jungle warfare training at Camp Gonsalves, Japan, has combat lifesaver training, is a Marine Corp Martial Arts Black Belt, a Combat Vehicle operations training instructor, a weapon tactic and employment instructor, light and heavy machine gun employment school, and also has advanced leadership schooling.
Schuler was stationed in 1st battalion 12th Marines in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, and was assigned on two separate unit deployments to 3rd battalion 12th Marines, 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force as a forward deployed unit conducting operations in Hijudai, Oita and Yausubetsu with the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Soldiers and in the Subic Bay, Philippines.
He attained the rank of Sergeant and earned the following awards: Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal with 1 star, Marine Sea Service Deployment Medal with 1 star, National defense Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Global War on terrorism service medal, including several Meritorious Mass awards and several Certificates of Commendation. His quilt was made by Jan Franks and long-arm quilted by Jane Blumhagen.
Capt. Ronald Voshell, Jr., served in the Marine Corps Reserve and Army Reserve from 1996 to 2002. He went through basic training in San Diego, California, and completed further training at 29 Palms, California, and Des Moines. He was deployed to Sunny Point, North Carolina and Savannah, Georgia. He served in communications in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves in Waterloo, and also with the Army Reserve in Pocahontas. His quilt was pieced and bound by Delores Brandt with help from Carol Wolf and long-arm quilted by Dawn Lammers.
Officer Will Ward served eight years in the U.S. Army from February 1992 to September 2000. He completed basic training at Ft. Jackson, South Carolina, and had further training — 52D, 74C, COMSEC custodian, NBC trainer. He was deployed to Fort Gordon, Georgia, Camp Howze, South Korea, King Abdul-Aziz Air Base in Saudi Arabia, St. Belvoir, Virginia, and Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE) in Belgium. He achieved the rank E4. Awards included the Good Conduct Medal, Achievement Medal, Joint Achievement Medal, Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Southwest Asia Service Medal. His quilt was made by Jan Franks and quilted by Dawn Lammers.
OCVQ member Janet Grafenburg concluded the ceremony saying, “To our veterans being honored today, may your Quilt of Valor be one of healing, a comfort when you need it, and a continual reminder that we honor and thank you for your service and sacrifices.”
Presenting at the ceremony Thursday were OCVQ members Jane Blumhagen, Daryl Brandt, Dee Brandt, Carol Cole, Jan Franks, Janet Grafenburg and Carol Wolf.