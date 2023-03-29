Dear Readers,
I was asked to provide an update concerning the West Central Community School District and what has occurred this past school year.
I asked the newspaper to give me ideas their readers would want to hear about. It is difficult to think of every update, every positive and every piece of good news that occurred in a year.
It becomes even more difficult as I try to update the newspaper over similar information about Starmont. If my two updates appear similar, please understand that is intentional in an effort to minimize an already staggering workload. This list is not all inclusive.
We have not added to our facilities. We have great facilities and our custodial department does a wonderful job of maintaining the cleanliness of our facilities and ensuring our students and staff have a great place to learn and teach every day.
We are working through HVAC concerns. Some days, they work perfectly and some days they need a kick-start. We are working with Estes Construction to renovate a few areas or needs. They will look at our HVAC.
Our industrial technology room needs upgrades, both to support student learning and to ensure student safety. If our open enrollment into the district continues, you could also see us working to add two-to-four classrooms in a few years.
In both the nutrition and transportation departments, by the end of the school year, we will have served over 130,000 meals and driven over 50,000 miles. In that time, many students have received two meals each day and we have had zero accidents with injuries. People often forget our cooks and our drivers. They do a great job of taking care of our students.
Our technology department does an amazing job of providing computers to our students. They ensure that they are maintained, with necessary updates provided, etc. Though we have over 300 students, all of them have access to a device, and our secondary students take them home for use, as well. This is in addition to meeting those same needs in our staff as well as managing a host of other devices.
At the elementary level, we have added a math interventionist to support students. Our math scores are improving because of this added support. Our reading scores are also good. This is thanks to our classroom teachers and our Title I reading teacher.
We have managed to fill most of our positions. Next year we will have openings for family consumer science, industrial technology, middle school English/language arts, high school specail education and Spanish. If you know of anyone looking for a teaching, associate, bus driver, custodial or nutrition position, please recommend West Central! We have an extremely supportive staff and administrative team who will do everything possible to make staff welcome as they learn their new position.
West Central boasts a 4-year graduation rate of 95%, which is 5% ahead of the state average. We also have a five-year graduation rate of 100%.
Our juniors and seniors have access to college courses through Northeast Iowa Community College and other institutions. It is common to see that they have completed one or more years of college courses as they graduate high school.
Both Starmont and West Central have partnered together to maximize operational sharing incentives. This allows each district to gain over $160,000 to use in their budget.
They have done this through maximizing shared positions, including superintendent, human resources director, maintenance director and transportation director to meet the needs of both districts. While none of the positions can keep up with double the workload, it has allowed both districts to keep up with the priority tasks and save on expenses.
Next year, Starmont and West Central will welcome a new shared superintendent, Rob Busch. I hope the community will be as supportive of him as they were of me. In addition, West Central will hire a second full-time administrator to support our growing open enrollment.