Most of us have driven through states that do not have can and bottle deposits. What does it look like? Litter on the roadsides and medians, and cans bottles that end up in the trash instead of recycled.
For many small towns, these cans and bottles are used to support local events. At our town recycling containers, there is a space to leave cans and bottles so the money collected can be used for our summer fun fest. Our small town is not alone. In fact, our neighboring town uses its can and bottle deposits to help fund the local volunteer fire department.
And, it isn’t just small towns that rely on this bottle deposit. We’ve left grocery bags with cans next to dumpsters knowing that there were folks who return cans and bottles to have a little extra cash to get a meal or put gas in their car. Kids have collected cans for school projects and trips and extracurricular expenses.
Compared to states where there is no bottle deposit, Iowa’s roadways remain relatively clean. Instead of once again focusing on what the largest corporations in Iowa are lobbying for, let’s look at what is benefiting Iowans. And, let’s encourage our state lawmakers to keep the bottle deposits and improve the state bottle bill, not make it harder for Iowans to return bottles and cans. Please let legislators, Johnson, Ingels, and Bergan know that businesses opting out of the can and bottle redemption is not an option.
Amy Adams, Saint Lucas