Despite receiving several animal welfare citations from USDA, the C&M Circus (Culpepper and Merriweather) is traveling from town to town in Iowa. It’s coming to Oelwein on July 30. This circus company was cited for failing to provide shelter to animals from the elements, proper veterinary care, nutrition and handling. In addition, USDA had confiscated an underweight tiger cub from the circus. And its license was suspended for six months by an administrative law judge.

Wild animals in circuses are often cramped in tiny cages while traveling thousands of miles across the country.

