The excellent guest editorial by Steve Corbin in the 13 Aug. Register brings out the fact that our elected lawmakers represent “their party, places where their election funding comes from (especially Republicans), and “Trump,” instead of the citizens. How much more -- — will Trump have to do before the Republicans dump him? They’re like cowards, afraid of their Fuhrer. Hitler was an expert on inciting his followers to do violence. History is repeating itself in the U.S. If Biden had lost the election, there wouldn’t have been any mad attacks, riots, threats and lies going on. Remember how “pal’sy” Trump was with Putin? When the Russian army went into Ukraine, Trump said, “Putin sure is a smart man.” Does anyone wonder if any of that highly classified material was leaked to Putin?
Two big articles in the 18 Aug. Register about “Teal and Dove hunting” mentions the “enjoy” hunters can get from killing, wounding and causing misery to another species. It’s all about “fun and recreation.” Nothing about anyone “needing” anything to eat.