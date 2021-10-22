A few months ago, I received a notice for jury duty. I was expected to respond.
If I got a subpoena, I would be required to appear or would be arrested.
Imagine what the four-star generals (who have served and protected the laws and the security of the U.S.) thought when they received subpoenas. They followed the law and appeared before the Senate committee. They answered questions from Senators; some of whom have stated they are not going to answer their subpoenas.
If I have to follow the laws and generals have to obey laws — who determines who is not required to obey the laws? Either get rid of the law or remove those who think they are above the law.
It's no wonder people don't respect law enforcement. Lawmakers who make the laws won't even comply with their own legislation.
We are a nation of laws that govern only the average people. It seems if you have money or power, you can control your own version of justice. Justice delayed is justice denied.
John Roete, Oelwein