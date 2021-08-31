After attending both the Fayette County Board of Health meeting last Sunday and the Fayette County Board of Supervisors meeting yesterday, I am clueless about any rational, well-thought-out reason the supervisors might have had to dismiss Dr. Anthony Leo from the Board of Health.
It makes no sense to dismiss a well-regarded, extremely competent surgeon who has served on that board as a VOLUNTEER for more than 20 years because of his active pursuit of a COVID-19 mitigation plan for LAST YEAR'S Fayette County Fair.
If you have been fortunate enough to have been a patient of Dr. Leo or to have had him care for a loved one, you know his credentials and his integrity are impeccable. He will climb whatever mountain gets in the way of providing the best medical treatment for those in his care. If his bluntness and his zeal hurts someone's feelings, he is willing to chance it.
Thank you, Dr. Leo, for your courage, your honesty, your skill and your kindness. I am proud to know you.
Pat Taylor, Oelwein