Fanatics lie to us and themselves
I’ve found too many Trump fanatics and radical religious extremists (R.R.E.’s) to be “blockheaded” and deny the “truth, reality, and evidence” when it’s all put under their noses. They keep denying that attack on the Nation’s Capitol on 6 Jan. 21 was “VIOLENT” even though it killed some people and did damage. They keep denying their their Fuhrer lost the election, just like the R.R.E.’s keep denying the Earth is “round” for many years after it was proven to be. They keep insisting we’re suppose to believe the “BIG LIE.” If you tell a “lie” often enough, you’ll believe it yourself. You R.R.E’s look in your Bibles in Revelation Chapt. 21 v. 8 and see what God has to say about “liars.”
That police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, went before a “jury” like it properly should, But the police shooting of Autumn Steele in Burlington, Iowa was blocked from going before a jury by a prosecutor. If the latter had went before a “jury”, the outcome would have been similar to the verdict in the Wright case. There needs to be a law that every violent police action MUST go before a jury of un-screened citizens. This will never happen with the Republicans in control. They get their election funding from the police community.
Regarding the Republican zeal to outlaw “face mask and vaccine mandates.” Is it because they favor “personal choice, or is it because they “want” this COVID pandemic to continue, so they can say “Biden didn’t get rid of it” before the next election?
Herman Lenz,
Sumner