Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

When Russia openly attacked Ukraine, the leader of a major U.S. political party referred to Vladamir Putin as a genius (not a murderous dictator)!

At CPAC, the Republican National Committee took time off from building their political platform for the 2024 election to give a standing ovation in support of Russia’s invasion to overthrow a democracy!

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s opening minutes of his show were dedicated to explaining why Putin was a good guy and hadn’t done anything to him personally.

There are way too many “Dumb Tuckers” that are given a platform in America to showcase their ignorance.

God save U.S., because this clown circus won’t.

John Roete,

Oelwein

Trending Food Videos