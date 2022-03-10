When Russia openly attacked Ukraine, the leader of a major U.S. political party referred to Vladamir Putin as a genius (not a murderous dictator)!
At CPAC, the Republican National Committee took time off from building their political platform for the 2024 election to give a standing ovation in support of Russia’s invasion to overthrow a democracy!
Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s opening minutes of his show were dedicated to explaining why Putin was a good guy and hadn’t done anything to him personally.
There are way too many “Dumb Tuckers” that are given a platform in America to showcase their ignorance.
God save U.S., because this clown circus won’t.
John Roete,
Oelwein