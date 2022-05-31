Another less-than-brilliant bill was passed by the Republicans in the Legislature and is being sent to our governor. They want to allow people armed with military styled semi-automatic AR-15 type rifles to have their own January hunting season to kill deer.
According to Republican Sen. Rozenboom, of Oskaloosa, a promoter of the bill, the purpose of the season is not for sport hunting, but to control the number of deer. The Republicans say they want to keep farmers from losing corn to the deer and to lessen car/deer accidents. Rozenboom thinks it is best to use these efficient rifles to kill more deer effectively. Sadly, we know how effectively these weapons can kill and how indiscriminately they may kill at the same time. If a person lets loose with a full clip of ammo they may be able to slaughter a whole herd of deer.
But, more importantly, is what happens to all the errant bullets that don't hit their target. They fly off wildly, for up to two miles, potentially killing or maiming any human they come in contact with.
A child outside playing the the snow, any hikers or cross-country skiers trying to enjoy the peace of the winter woods, any ice fishermen sitting on a pond or river, a mom driving down any road, or dad watching TV with the kids could be killed or injured by a stray bullet fired by a person who has no idea if there is an innocent person within the 2-mile killing zone of their semi-automatic rifle. Truthfully, there are very few places in Iowa that you are not potentially within that 2-mile zone of someone's hunting grounds.
How do you get the Republicans to pass such an incomprehensible potentially horrific bill? What are they thinking? Who are they appeasing? Don't these Republicans care about the safety of people? Don't they have children and grandchildren of their own? This deal must have been made behind closed doors late in the session because dedicated deer hunters would have protested such an outlandish bill.
If the purpose of the bill is, as Sen. Rozenboom says, then I am sure there are much safer ways to go about controlling the deer population than putting people with semi-automatic rifles capable of killing everything within 2 miles out on hunting grounds. The method used in the past was to allow bow hunters and shotgun slug hunters to get licenses for an extended season to hunt deer. This way the deer are hunted more safely and the deer meat is processed and eaten by the hunters or the meat is given to the needy.
The bill has now gone to Gov. Reynolds to sign into law or not. Hopefully, she has not signed it. Maybe the fact that she has grandchildren will cause her to do the right thing and not sign it.
After all, if this bill becomes law it would take away the right of all Iowans to be able to be safe and secure in our everyday lives.
David Gearhart, Oelwein