As a new school year is underway, Oelwein Dollars for Scholars is hard at work on our goal of making scholarship funds available for all OCHS graduates who wish to further their education.
As in the past, the Oelwein area community has already shown help and support towards this goal again. After having to cancel our tailgate fundraiser last year, it was so great to have that event back this year at the Husky Homecoming game. Many individuals and families turned out for a good meal, sharing time with others and raising scholarship funds. Their interest and enthusiasm was much appreciated.
In addition to the many people who attended, our tailgate’s huge success was helped greatly by the partnership with several Oelwein businesses. A big thank you goes out to these businesses and individuals who helped in different ways: Fidelity Bank and Trust provided financial support to purchase most supplies needed. HyVee Dollar Fresh donated all the buns needed that evening. Fareway Meat Department provided meat items at reasonable cost or donation. Liz McMillan donated delicious salad for all at the event. As always, the publicity given DFS by the Oelwein Register was great and helped get information about the event out to all. The Fayette County Cattlemen used their grill and expertise to cook delicious ribeye steaks. Senior students and their parents provided the desserts & worked on the serving line. With all of this support to help cut down on the overhead, more profit was generated from the tailgate that went directly into the scholarship fund for Oelwein graduates.
We also want to thank all who participated in the Adventureland Discount Ticket sales which just concluded. Community Bank of Oelwein donated their profits from these sales to Oelwein Dollars for Scholars and many community members who purchased tickets saved themselves on admission tickets and helped make another successful fundraiser for our students.
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars is so grateful to be part of a community that cares about and contributes to the success of their youth. Thank you all!
Oelwein Dollars for Scholars Board
Linda Ridihalgh, Kathy Lenth, Missy Rau, Margaret Damge, Rose Ubben, Helen Heitz, Christy Nielson, Dana Meyers, Andrea Williams, Heather Bradley, Heidi Roete, Katy Solsma Bell, Sharon Link