It sounds like politics crashed into common sense and good judgement at the Fayette County courthouse with their ousting of Doctor Leo from the Health Board. Thank you to Janell Bradley for voting to retain him. Tellin said the board would not accept any comments from the public or take any questions after the vote (as reported in the Register.) This sounds more like the old Soviet Union than it does American. Benjamin Franklin or Thomas Jefferson said, "You should question elected government officials."
Republican governors in Republican states refuse to issue face mask requirements in public schools during this pandemic. It's an example of the blockheadedness in the Republican Party. They think they are smarter than the health experts and the Centers for Disease Control. They fly in the face of evidence and common sense to be politically correct with the Republican/Trump Party. I hope this comes back to bite them before the next election. It's another example of the hypocrisy in the so-called "pro-life" Republicans.
Iowa's governor said something like, "I think Iowans will do the right thing." Would drivers do the right thing if there were not stop signs or speed limits or enforcement on the roads? "Freedom" does not include the right to endanger other lives.
Herman Lenz, Sumner