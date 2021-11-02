Thank you for the good article by Randy Evans in the 30 Oct. Register.
Gov. Reynolds and the Republican legislatures in Iowa and other states passed laws to forbid the teaching of “divisive concepts.” If the schools cannot teach the “truth,” then what good are they? Are we supposed to just forget about slavery, the Holocaust, the killing and displacement of the Indians and taking of their land, the bombing and killing of citizens in other countries, and the imprisonment of the Japanese Americans during WW2? To “suppress the truth,” is to “promote a lie!”
We’re living in a time when we’re supposed to believe lies and deception, especially the Big Lie about “voter fraud.” You Religionists look in your King James Bibles ... and see what God has to say about “liars.” Read 2 Timothy Chapter 3 verse 13 about “deceiving.”
A “half truth” or “partial truth” is a “whole lie.” This is commonly done by only telling the public what is “politically favorable.” The biggest example of that was and is done by “blocking out the negative” about motor vehicle occupants that were “burned alive” or “drowned under water” because they were “trapped in that great life saver the seat belt.” You’ll only hear “the victim died in the crash, a “select/half truth.”
Herman Lenz,
Sumner