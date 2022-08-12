THANK YOU TO IOWA EDUCATORS
It seems hard to believe the new school year is just around the corner. Teachers are heading back to get their classrooms ready and parents are gathering the school supplies their kids need to start the year.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
THANK YOU TO IOWA EDUCATORS
It seems hard to believe the new school year is just around the corner. Teachers are heading back to get their classrooms ready and parents are gathering the school supplies their kids need to start the year.
Over the last two years, educators have been working overtime under tough circumstances to support our kids and make sure they are getting a world-class education.
I know far too many educators who are tired and frustrated of being asked to do more with less every year. All while shouldering the blame from some politicians in Des Moines who no longer support public schools.
I don’t blame educators one bit. I’m fed up, too.
Last spring, I started hearing from more and more teachers who said they weren’t going back to the classroom this school year. They were serious.
Today, I’m hearing from local school district leaders who are struggling to find qualified applicants, and have more openings than they are able to fill with just a few weeks to go before school starts.
Frankly, it’s no surprise.
Over the last decade, state funding for public schools has not kept up with rising costs. It means the burden has fallen on teachers to do more every year with less support to get the job done right.
Last session, the private school voucher bill almost became law and would have stripped more money from public schools to give to private schools instead. In addition to closing more schools in rural areas, vouchers will put more on the backs of teachers.
Educators have also been increasingly targeted and vilified by lawmakers here in Iowa who think public school teachers are an enemy. One statehouse leader accused teachers of having a “sinister agenda” and others are working on bills to actually put teachers in jail for doing their job. Educators have also seen the nasty politics infecting Washington, DC trickle down to their local school board and show up in their inbox.
I think it’s time for us to hit the reset button and get back to what we do best here in Iowa.
Strong public schools have always been the foundation of our values and the heart of our communities big and small. Teachers and educators deserve our thanks and respect.
So let’s all get started on it today with something that may seem small, but will make a big difference. When you get an email with the school supply list from your child’s teacher or meet them for the first time at an open house, just say thank you. If you have a friend or neighbor or aunt or grandson working in a public school, send them a text and say thanks.
I’ll start it right now. To all the teachers and staff out there getting ready for the new school year: THANK YOU. We see you, and we are with you.
Jennifer Konfrst
Iowa House Democratic leader
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 83F. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.