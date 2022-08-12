Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

THANK YOU TO IOWA EDUCATORS

It seems hard to believe the new school year is just around the corner. Teachers are heading back to get their classrooms ready and parents are gathering the school supplies their kids need to start the year.

