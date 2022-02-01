After reading the Iowa Republican Congress’s and the governor’s editorials in the Oelwein paper about all the great things they are accomplishing for our state, I was really perplexed.
I guess if you want to return to living in the 1800s you might agree with their backward leadership. They seem to want us to return to book burning, to eliminating women’s rights, to eliminating minorities’ rights, to eliminating government protections for our (The People’s) environment, to allowing the purchasing of almost any type of gun without the proper training and reinforcing the free-wheeling attitude that you should be able to carry a gun anywhere you want. Many of them have even turned a blind eye to modern medical science when it comes to the handling of the COVID-19 situation. Some have chosen to stay quiet, or worse yet, a few of them have even promoted unsafe medical practices in the face of this devastating epidemic, which has resulted in nearly 10,000 deaths of our fellow Iowans.
All of their decisions are not designed to take us back in time, but are more modern in nature. The Republicans, according to all the ads you see or hear, have made us the “Gambling Mecca of the Midwest.” Is that a good thing or now? I don’t know
They have given more tax breaks to rich people and to corporations than any group of politicians, it seems, in history. The tax losses are absorbed by taking away support to counties, towns and schools, which results in the weakening of these institutions.
In reference to our schools, they have been quietly trying to take away more public tax money, which is designated for public eduction. They want to use this public money to pay for their private school, be they charter schools or parochial schools. I feel our tax money should go toward supporting and improving the public schools. If they want to have their ideal private schools, they should be willing to put up their own private personal money to support them.
Worse than all of these unpopular accomplishment they have achieved or are trying to achieve is the fact that these people seem to make these decisions not based on popular opinion, information, common sense, or what is right. They won’t even speak up when everybody in America knows something harmful has been done or said. When these people in power do not take a righteous stand, it gives a sense of validity to these crackpot ideas. What is good for the “people” just doesn’t seem to matter anymore.
David Gearhart,
Oelwein