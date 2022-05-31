Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

A documentary entitled "2000 Mules" was released recently about the 2020 election. I strongly encourage everyone who cares about their country to watch this documentary and then form your own opinion. If you truly care about the future of the U.S.A. you need to inform yourself of what’s going on. All of the media, and I mean every last aspect of media has tried to keep this documentary from being seen by the Citizens of The United States. Search for access to this documentary through Rumble, TruthSocial, Telegram to name a few.

Concerned U.S. Citizen,

Brad Niewoehner, Hawkeye

