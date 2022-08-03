Have you seen Liz Mathis in Fayette County? Since announcing her campaign last year, she’s walked in parades, visited small businesses, attended the fair, and was just here greeting RAGBRAI riders. This is no surprise because showing up is what Liz does. Like many of us, she comes from a farm family and knows the importance of listening to folks and the importance of our small communities.
Despite all the years Liz spent in our living rooms as the “news lady” talking to Iowans, what most impresses me about her is how she listens. It isn’t just people who agree with her, she listens to everyone. And honestly, that’s exactly the leadership we need, someone who listens to us Iowans. It’s refreshing to see someone willing to listen to people from all viewpoints, not just those from the same political party. We don’t accomplish anything when we shut folks out.