Worried about legislative session
I dread that Iowa legislature going back into session. When they get done, we’ll have more “nanny laws”, more “favored status in the law” for Hunters, Animal Ag operators, police and people and places where their election money comes from. The bills that go are the ones pushed by the above, with one-sided lobbyists to make them (and us) believe “we must get this through”.
Any common Citizens that propose just “simple common sense legislation” is D.O.A. if it doesn’t have the “money, lobbyists and organizations” pushing it.
A lot of “bad un-constitutional laws” get through because most common Citizens haven’t the “money, time and legal assistance to challenge the constitutionality of them.
Herman Lenz, Sumner