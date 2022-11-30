With its wide variety of holiday-themed activities and historically-focused setting, the Oelwein Historical Museum’s annual Christmas Open House will provide the community a chance to further celebrate Christmas as well as an opportunity to make what for many might be their first visit to the facility, one which stands both as a remarkable institution and an important resource for the Oelwein community.
The event will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 – 4, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on both days at the Museum’s location at 900 Second. Ave. SE.
At the Open House, attendees will enjoy cookies and other refreshments, including hot chocolate, cider, and coffee, as well as live piano music, played on one of the museum’s historic pianos. Activities for children will also be available, while all visitors will be invited to select a Christmas ornament from the Museum’s Friendship Tree, explained Oelwein Area Historical Society President Dave Moore.
Santa Claus will also make an appearance and visit with children from his vintage Christmas sleigh, one complete with authentic soap stones under the seat, which would have been used to keep riders’ feet warm. The sleigh is also draped in furs to provide further protection from the winter elements. In addition to his authentic surroundings, St. Nick will also provide children with a number of traditional Christmas treats. “Santa will hand out oranges, apples and candy canes,” Moore said.
Along with the holiday activities and décor, visitors will have the chance to examine the Museum’s artifacts and displays, most of which are locally focused and, in many cases, amazing in their quality and historical variety. During the open house, “people can walk around and tour as they please,” Moore said.
As visitors to the open house investigate the facility’s many items, however, those involved with the Museum will be present to provide additional insights on what viewers are seeing. “There will be guides,” Moore noted. “Members will be available in case people have any questions, to help explain some of the details of what we have here.”
Near the building’s main entrance, among the first items visitors may notice will be a large, beautiful blue and black dollhouse, which the Museum only recently acquired, an item that reflects both a remarkable level of craftsmanship as well as Oelwein’s history.
“This was built by Dr. Jack, a really prominent doctor here in town. He and his wife built this years ago,” Moore explained, in reference to the dollhouse. “The doors open and shut, the windows open and shut,” he said, while also noting that the shingles on the house were cut to size and made from actual tar paper.
Amazingly, the dollhouse also has working lights that can be operated if it were rewired and plugged in. “This is cool,” Moore said, in awe, “and it’s all hand-made.”
Inside the Museum’s main space, many of the artifacts are arranged within different sections devoted to a specific category of object; among these are areas displaying historic kitchen items, a festively-decorated schoolroom, a portion devoted to old farm implements and accessories (including an astounding variety of different barbed wire fence styles), as well as a general store, a collection of early televisions, one of barber shop-style chairs, and three display cases full of beautiful blue and white Delft China, donated by the late Susan Warner. Of the latter collection, Moore noted, the owner, before her passing, “had it appraised for $15,000.”
There is also a room devoted entirely to the history of Oelwein, known as the Museum’s Oelwein Room. “Some people come in here,” Moore noted, “and, in the summer, spend all day looking through the pictures.” Further, the Museum has a display devoted to the city’s founders, Emma and G.A. Oelwein, which includes some of their actual clothing, such as vests and the dress Emma was wearing when she arrived in the United States from Germany, Moore explained.
“We’ve got quite a bit of stuff,” Moore said.
The Museum’s collection also includes an enormous number of Fayette County record books from the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, ones which Moore saved from the scrap heap.
“These books were being thrown away at the Fayette County Courthouse,” he said, “and we hauled these down here. They go back into the 1800s.” Not only are these heavy, leather-bound volumes historic, but they, too, are closely linked to Oelwein and the surrounding area. For example, “I found in a treasurer’s receipt where my grandpa bought his 1917 Model T Ford for $20,” Moore said.
“You can find a lot of history in those,” Moore observed.
Elsewhere, visitors will see a clothes-washing machine from the 1890s, as well as bicycles “from 1894 and 1896, which have wooden wheels and wooden fenders,” Moore said.
Oelwein’s Historical Museum also has a section devoted to service men and women, which includes a number of military uniforms, spanning recent generations. Regarding the military apparel, “We go from World War One up,” Moore, himself a veteran, noted. Among the most eye-catching displays, meanwhile, is a dazzling bust of General George Washington, another item that Moore saved from destruction and later restored to its earlier brilliance.
Still another of the Museum’s remarkable items is a folding organ, one which Moore, himself, donated after finding it in an old house. “It’s a 1928 World Famous Folding Organ. It still works,” he said, as he played a few notes. “It folds all up, and you can carry it like a suitcase.”
Moore also donated a set of historic firearms, as well as an authentic 1860s buffalo robe.
A display of items the Museum received after the local Elks Club disbanded, meanwhile, which includes an enormous oil painting nearly ten feet wide, adorns a portion of one of the walls. “That’s a big, heavy picture,” Moore noted.
Another wall, in an interior hallway, displays artwork made by Oelwein artists. “I just picked up a nice Helen Everett watercolor painting the other day,” Moore said. During her life, “she even created artwork for the President,” he added.
All this and much, much more is housed at the Museum.
This weekend’s Open House, then, while focused on celebrating Christmas and the holiday season, will also highlight the numerous treasures and important local history the host site contains within its walls.
And before thinking that young people would be interested in the event only because of Santa, the games, and cookies, Moore suggested parents reconsider that assumption.
“Kids like all this old stuff, especially second through fifth graders,” he concluded. “They enjoy it more than some of the parents.”