Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

With its wide variety of holiday-themed activities and historically-focused setting, the Oelwein Historical Museum’s annual Christmas Open House will provide the community a chance to further celebrate Christmas as well as an opportunity to make what for many might be their first visit to the facility, one which stands both as a remarkable institution and an important resource for the Oelwein community.

The event will be held this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3 – 4, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on both days at the Museum’s location at 900 Second. Ave. SE.

Trending Food Videos