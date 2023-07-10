Just in time to assume its central role as the venue for many of the city’s sesquicentennial festivities, Oelwein’s Depot Park will be opening to the public Tuesday, as the fence which has long surrounded the space will be coming down.
“By Tuesday night, Depot Park will be open to the public,” explained city administrator Dylan Mulfinger, “and you can come down and get a preview of it and see it; it will start to be in action Thursday night and throughout the weekend.”
Given its importance, attending to the new-look space will be a high priority as the city makes final event preparations, Mulfinger also noted.
“We are going to take care of the Depot Park parking lot, get that swept, and really showcase everything that we are doing here,” he said. “Crews have already been touching things up, as we see all over town, and so that is something we are really excited about, especially to showcase our downtown and see how many people we can pack in here.”