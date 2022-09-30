Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 3, households with someone age 60 or older, or with someone who has a disabling condition, or a household with a disconnect notice can apply for utility assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). All other households can apply starting Nov. 1. Households approved for LIHEAP receive a payment to their heating provider to help offset their winter heating costs.

Customers can access the application in the following ways:

