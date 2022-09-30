Beginning Monday, Oct. 3, households with someone age 60 or older, or with someone who has a disabling condition, or a household with a disconnect notice can apply for utility assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). All other households can apply starting Nov. 1. Households approved for LIHEAP receive a payment to their heating provider to help offset their winter heating costs.
Customers can access the application in the following ways:
2. Phone: Customers can call Operation Threshold at 319-291-2065 and leave a message re-questing an application, along with your address.
3. Pick-up/Drop-off: Applications will be available outside each Operation Threshold office building.
4. Online: Starting Nov. 2, customers will be able to submit an application for utility assistance online. The link will be available at www.operationthreshold.org.
Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis and will be processed within 30 days of receipt. Applicants will be notified of their denial or their approval amount by mail or email. Households may receive LIHEAP assistance only once per season. In addition, those who qualify for LIHEAP are also protected by the moratorium, which prevents utility companies from disconnecting utilities from Nov. 1 through April 1.
This program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs; instead, it helps to cover a portion of their heating costs. The program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, among others.
To find out if you are eligible for heating assistance, contact the Buchanan County office for Operation Threshold, 1827 First St. W., Independence, 319-334-6081.
Applicants will need to furnish some form of identification for all household members, a copy of their most recent heating and electric bill, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past 30 days or for the past calendar year. Applicants will also have to provide proof of their Social Security Number and documentation for every member of the household.
For more information, or to make a donation to assist low-income households with an energy crisis (including emergency LP deliveries or utility disconnect situations), contact the Operation Threshold office listed or visit the website at www.operationthreshold.org.