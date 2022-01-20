INDEPENDENCE — Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, beginning Thursday, Jan. 20, the Operation Threshold office, 1827 1st St W suite D in Independence will be closing its lobby to the public, with appointment access only. This also includes locations in Waterloo, and Grundy Center. The new policy will be in effect until at least March 1.
“At Operation Threshold the health and safety of our clients and community are our highest priority, and we want to do our part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Out of an abundance of caution we are taking necessary precautions to protect those we serve,” the news release issued Thursday stated.
Operation Threshold will continue to have staff at all three locations and conduct as much business as possible over the phone, including serving persons with the WIC program and Crisis Assistance programs (including LIHEAP – heating assistance).
Persons in need of a program application or assistance can call the Independence office at 319-334-6081 or email Crisis Assistance staff at crisis@operationthreshold.org.
If there are any changes or updates to our procedures, the community will be notified via the Operation Threshold Facebook page, website, and local news outlets.
Additional contact numbers are Black Hawk County office, 319-291-2065 and Grundy County Office, 319-824-3460.