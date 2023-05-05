WATERLOO – Operation Threshold is temporarily out of Crisis Utility Assistance funds. This includes funds for utility assistance, as well as the Low-Income Home Water Assistance (LIHWAP) Program.
The large bold letters on the Operation Threshold website gave the full impact, “The Crisis Assistance program is currently out of funds.”
Many individuals in Buchanan, Black Hawk and Grundy counties who live at or below 200% of poverty level, rely on these assistance programs to help them keep their utilities in service. Without this type of government-funded help, some homes will go dark, be without heat and/or water. Clarissa Nicholson, Planning & Compliance Director for Operation Threshold, said the funds did not stretch as far this year, noting higher energy costs played a large role.
“Households in our service area have been hit hard by the higher energy costs they faced this winter,” Nicholson wrote in the news release announcing the funds were expended. “In the month of April alone our staff processed over $251,000 in crisis utility assistance. This is a 45.6% increase over the amount of assistance processed in April 2022.”
Operation Threshold originated in 1964 and has been a go-to source of help to many families with a variety of programs. While the only programs hit by lack of funding right now are utility and water assistance, those programs are funded through federal agencies including the Department of Health and Human Services. According to the most recent financial records for FYE 2020, total grants, contributions, etc., at that time dropped .2% from the previous year.
Nicholson reported if and when applications can be taken again for the Crisis Utility Assistance program, the information will be posted to the webpage and Facebook page. To stay updated check persons may check the website at www.operationthreshold.org. Attempts to contact the office for more information went unanswered as the offices are closed on Fridays.