Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.