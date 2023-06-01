Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Ross Reid Unit 9 is overwhelmed with the community support at their recent Memorial Day breakfast. Thank you to all that came and enjoyed the meal. A special thank you to the businesses that supported the breakfast with donations including Fareway and Dollar Fresh.
Thank you to all that gave of their time to cook and serve the breakfast and took part in the annual Memorial Poppy distribution. There were many of you and we are grateful for each one.
Our commitment to our Veterans remains first and foremost. We greatly appreciate all that helped with our efforts.
Thank you to the Oelwein Community School second grade at Wings Park for coloring pictures, the 5th grade Middle School students for the Poppy essays and the High School students that submitted a poster for the Poppy contest.
We will continue our goal to educate students on the meaning of Flanders Field Poppies and what Military Veterans mean to us all.
Mary Lou Kimball
Vice President
American Legion Auxiliary Unit of Ross Reid Post #9