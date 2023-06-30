Rep. Ashley Hinson is right: Iowans do value common sense. This is why it’s surprising that there was little to nothing in her recent editorial rant about the Biden Administration that actually made sense.
Hinson spoke about accountability and responsibility. Is she being accountable to her constituents when she votes against millions of dollars for our state infrastructure that improves roads, bridges, clean water and broadband? Was it responsible of her to take credit for Independence airport funds that she specifically voted against in the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill?
When talking about common sense, Hinson left out of the conversation the GOP’s latest proposal to make the 2017 Tax Cuts Jobs Act permanent. This giveaway to the ultra-wealthy and the largest corporations would add $3.5 trillion to the deficit.
Did she mention the GOP’s “common sense” plan to raise the age of Medicare and Social Security to 69? Or did she mention the GOP’s intent to cut free school lunches for kids?
Of course, she didn’t. Because Iowans know none of these policies are what Iowans want or need.
Instead, she wants you to be angry at immigrants and those with student loan debt like our nurses, teachers and counselors.
There’s nothing responsible about misleading Iowans from your position in Congress with half facts.
Iowans know common sense. And they know Hinson is using partisan politics to divide us while she pushes nonsensical policies to hurt the Iowans who need help the most.
Amy Adams
St. Lucas