To the Editor:

I have been intending to write this opinion piece for some time. This is National Newspaper Week. We are truly blessed with our community newspaper, the Oelwein Daily Register newspaper and its writing staff. It keeps us informed about happenings in our town. As someone who held elected office, I know the Register provides two-way communication. Elected officials have a way to reach the community. And the community has a way to check on decision-making by our elected officials.

