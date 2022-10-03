I have been intending to write this opinion piece for some time. This is National Newspaper Week. We are truly blessed with our community newspaper, the Oelwein Daily Register newspaper and its writing staff. It keeps us informed about happenings in our town. As someone who held elected office, I know the Register provides two-way communication. Elected officials have a way to reach the community. And the community has a way to check on decision-making by our elected officials.
As somebody who came to this community 45+ years ag to start my journalism career working at The Daily Register, I know the challenges its staff face — always understaffed, underpaid and overwhelmed with local and state news that needs coverage. Yes, that does occasionally result in some misinformation or poorly presented news being printed. But the vast amount of information shared with the community by the Register ties us together.
In particular, we owe thanks to both present and past writers. Chris Baldus, now departed from the paper, led a one-person effort to make our County Supervisors become more transparent. He was effective. He forced the board members to publish agendas and he was there to report on their activities.
And longtime writer, Deb Kunkle, and some of the newer writers (Gidal Kaiser — sports and Mira Schmitt-Cash — reporter) have provided our community with updated and in-depth coverage along with some beautiful and incredibly awesome photography that matches anything found in larger community publications.
And welcome to our new editor, Shane Butterfield. You have big shoes to fill in acting as the watchdog on our public bodies but also have already shown an enthusiasm in finding human interest stories about this community we call home.
Thank you for what you do.
We live in a time where many news publications have closed and that is unhealthy. But you keep on chugging along. I am glad you are here.
(Former City Editor: 1975-1979)