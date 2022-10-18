Iowa is 24th in education, 47th in nurse’s pay, second highest in domestic violence rates and we are dead last of all states in psychiatric bed availability. Republicans have held a majority in Iowa since 2016.
What would life be like in Iowa with four more years of Governor Reynolds?
More of the same. Tax cuts for corporations and cutting essential services for hard working Iowans.
Thankfully, 2.5 billion dollars through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan was used to offset some of the disastrous cuts made by Reynolds and Republicans. However, that money won’t last forever.
Meanwhile, Reynold’s flat tax will raise taxes for lower-income brackets and require an increase in state sales tax and property taxes. This will mean more cuts in funding for education for Iowa public school students. Tax money our governor and state Republicans want to give away to private schools. What happens to access to childcare, the lack of public services, and inpatient beds for mental health?
If we elect Reynolds, we can expect more of the same—corporate tax giveaways on the backs of working Iowans and cuts to public services.
Thankfully, this November we can choose a different path for Iowa.
Iowa Democrats have a quality candidate for governor.
Among Deidre DeJear’s priorities are fair taxes, fully funded public schools, healthcare, and childcare.
It’s time for Iowa to move forward.
Vote for Deidre DeJear for governor.