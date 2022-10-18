Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Iowa is 24th in education, 47th in nurse’s pay, second highest in domestic violence rates and we are dead last of all states in psychiatric bed availability. Republicans have held a majority in Iowa since 2016.

What would life be like in Iowa with four more years of Governor Reynolds?

