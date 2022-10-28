I preface this writing by saying that I have lived in Buchanan County all my life. I am not typically a person who writes letters to the editor; however, this time, I find that I cannot remain silent.
My husband and I own a small farm that will supposedly be in the path of the CO2 pipeline proposed to come into our county and state. There have been numerous articles, both in favor and opposed to this issue, all based on facts or perceived facts. This letter, however, is intend-ed only to share our experience with the Navigator Ventures Corporation, and you can draw your own conclusions.
My husband and I attended a couple of informational meetings on the proposed pipeline. At one meeting, we found out that the pipeline would probably cross our land, first west to east, then making a 90-degree angle turn and then proceeding north to south, cutting through every fence, waterway, and tile line that it has taken us almost 50 years to establish. We were told at one meeting to put up “NO TRESPASSING” signs on our property to show our opposition to this project, and we did so accordingly.
We received a registered letter informing us that Navigator would be sending out surveyors to walk over our property to deem if it was suitable for their purposes. They gave us a timeframe of 40 days in which we would expect them. I walk my dog twice a day down into the fields and I was pretty confident that between my dog’s nose and my close observation I would be able to determine their presence. We waited and saw nothing.
Then, as the end of the 40-day period was nearing, we started finding our “NO TRESPASSING” signs pulled down from our fences and tossed into the ditch. We checked with neighbors to see if they knew anything about traffic through our land, but no one had seen anything. We put the signs back up.
Later, with the 40-day window closing, our good neighbor called at 7 a.m. and said there were three vehicles parked in front of our field. My husband and I got into the truck and drove the half-mile to the field and sure enough, now only one vehicle remained but was parked with orange traffic cones around it. Our “NO TRESPASSING” sign was again tossed into the ditch. The two other vehicles were driving away.
We were able to speak to two of these men who informed us that they were with the pipeline and had legal right to be on our property without permission. We asked for ID … they had none, other than a driver’s license. There was no company logo marking their vehicle and they wore no identifying clothing that indicated that they were employees of Navigator. The plates on their vehicles were from NY, IL, and MN. They would answer no questions only saying they didn’t know.
One of the men announced that “they had been all over our farm about a week ago,” about the same time our signs were coming down. A second man said he was the land agent and that he had been on the job for two weeks. He added that he would be back sometime in the near future (no specific date was given) with easement papers for us to sign. We did not respond to this statement but as he walked back to his car he remarked, “and if you won’t sign, we will see you in court.”
That was our encounter to date with this corporation.
My personal experience is that they intend to isolate individual landowners, threaten, and strong-arm them into doing what they want. We are in the direct path of the pipeline and still have really no information about the specifics of it, and obviously we have no rights. This is a private corporation bullying private landowners with threats of eminent domain.
As God as my witness, I swear this account to be accurate.
I am convinced that this pipeline is a dangerous threat to our health and safety. CO2 pipeline is different than other pipeline projects we are familiar with transporting oil or water. CO2 in liquid form is concentrated, toxic asphyxiant, and this substance is set to run in underground pipe-lines crisscrossing our great state at a pressure of three times that of an oil pipeline. A leak or pipeline rupture is odorless, tasteless, and undetectable until you start to feel dizzy, short of breath, confused and, in high enough concentrations, you DIE. Carbon Dioxide is heavier than oxygen, so it displaces oxygen at the surface where it can end up miles from where the actual rupture has occurred.
This pipeline is proposed to be on our doorstep, but it will be in EVERYBODY’s backyard. We live in Iowa where we can get 10 inches of rain in one pouring, shifting lots of dirt around. Our winters can be polar vortex cold with varying snowpack blanket. Will these pipelines stay put when the frost goes down five feet and then thaws and refreezes in the spring?
Somehow, calling a customer service number in TX with an urgent problem doesn’t help our sense of security or safety, especially with the experience we have had thus far. Will we get to talk to a human who can actually respond, or will it be a recording that says: “No one is available to take your call. Leave a brief message and someone will return a call to you at our earliest convenience.” Click … Dial tone.