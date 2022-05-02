In our second week of overtime, we heard from lots of Iowans who are more than fed up with politics, and think it is time for the session to adjourn.
I couldn’t agree more.
In an effort to close down the legislative session, the governor and Republican leaders are working behind closed doors to strike deals on unpopular legislation that indulges big donors and special interests.
When lawmakers convened for a day last week, we took one step forward. Growing Iowa’s strong agricultural and manufacturing heritage has made us a world leader in renewable energy such as wind, solar, ethanol and biodiesel. While the proposal approved last week wasn’t perfect, it will continue that tradition while keeping tens of thousands of jobs and pushing new dollars into our economy.
We also took two giant steps backward.
When the session began in January, my colleagues and I were focused on rebuilding our economy, including making child care more affordable and accessible in Iowa.
Promises have been made for years by Republican lawmakers to work together to come up with solutions to the child care shortage. However, last week they approved a widely opposed plan that ignores the current shortage of child care options; does nothing to increase pay for providers or lower costs for families; and further risks the safety of Iowa’s children by lowering the age of an unsupervised child care worker to 16-years-old. It also increases the child-to-staff ratio in classrooms.
Democratic lawmakers have proposed several ideas to actually help address the child care crisis. Increasing the rates child care providers receive would also help ensure providers aren’t forced to compromise attention and would help them keep kids safe.
We also need to work to sustain and retain child care workers in Iowa. Iowa has a workforce shortage that only continues to worsen. So far, we have seen very little from Majority Party lawmakers in an effort to alleviate the workforce crisis.
Republican lawmakers voted to cut earned unemployment benefits by 10 weeks for Iowans who lost a job through no fault of their own. Gov. Kim Reynolds has said the bill will solve Iowa’s workforce shortage; however, we’ve seen in other states that previous cuts to unemployment programs made no noteworthy increase in workforce participation and actually fueled a cut in household spending.
Without a shift in priorities, Iowa will continue to struggle to keep young people in Iowa and attract new workers to live here.
As reported in the previous week, the biggest sticking point still remains to be the private school voucher bill that would divert millions of dollars from our local public schools to give to private schools that would help only 2 percent of kids.
If private school vouchers are approved this session, it will be the ultimate step backward for all Iowa kids.