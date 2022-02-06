The pace picked up even more during the fourth week of the 2022 legislative session as we continue to work on bills and prepare legislation for floor debate.
On Tuesday, hundreds of FFA members from across the state came to the Capitol to share with legislators their priorities for the agriculture industry and agricultural education in Iowa. It was my pleasure to get to visit with the FFA students from Central Community Schools.
Every year during FFA Day on the Hill, the rotunda is swarmed with blue corduroy jackets, the official uniform of the organization. They have over 17,000 members across the state. We enjoy meeting with these hard-working students every year and always look forward to learning more about their issues and projects.
On Wednesday, a subcommittee met to consider the governor’s biofuel bill proposal, SSB 3084. If enacted, this bill would create an E15 access standard, which requires gas stations to sell E15 at more of their pumps. E15 is gasoline that contains 15 percent ethanol. It is cheaper per gallon than typical unleaded blends and works in most 2001-to-present vehicles. Under the bill, all retailers with compatible infrastructure must offer E15 by January 1 of 2026.
New fuel retailers that open on or after Jan. 1 of 2023 must offer E15 from 50 percent of their dispensers. This bill will next be considered by the full Agriculture Committee. I welcome input from our constituents and the stakeholder organizations involved in this proposal.
Tax relief advances in the Senate
The Senate’s tax proposal moved forward this week, giving the public an opportunity to provide feedback on the bold vision for Iowa’s future. Following the historic tax relief passed in 2018 Senate Study Bill 3074 is the next step to significantly reforming Iowa’s tax code, lowering rates for Iowans, and making Iowa more competitive with other states.
Senate Study Bill 3074 includes one 3.6 percent individual income tax rate by 2028, flattening the rate and taking a step towards the path of eliminating the income tax in Iowa. This change would move Iowa from the eighth highest income tax rate in the country to the fourth lowest. It fully eliminates all taxes on retirement income, expands the military pay exemption to full-time National Guard members, and provides farmers with a first-time pension exemption. Under this proposal, Iowa taxpayers would see an average of $1,590 in tax relief.
When the state has billions of dollars in surplus, the government should not be looking for ways to spend it. It should return it to those who earned it. I believe Iowans should be keeping more of the money they have worked tirelessly to earn. This bill not only delivers on the promise made to Iowans to keep more of their own money, but it also sets Iowa up for success, ensures stronger future growth, and provides real, permanent tax relief for every single Iowa taxpayer.
My Schedule
As we near the funnel deadline I find myself managing several bills. This week I held a subcommittee on proposed legislation looking into the practice of pharmacy benefit managers and their impact on local pharmacies and prescription drug costs. Personally, I have written several bills this session. They range in scope from providing responsible limitations on speed cameras to making some slight modifications to out-of-state deer licenses. I look forward to pursuing these bills and others to help keep Iowa a wonderful place to work, live and raise a family.