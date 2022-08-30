Kids are back to school and summer is wrapping up. Labor Day is just around the corner and cool weather is on the way. Where did the summer go?
For my family, it’s always been a time of transition from the unpredictable summer schedule back to the routine. While my oldest graduated from college last spring, my son just moved into his apartment in Iowa City and started up classes for his junior year.
The first week of September also brings the traditional kick off to election season. Like you, I’m not exactly looking forward to the endless negative commercials, the Facebook fights among friends and neighbors, and partisan Twitter battles that do nothing but stoke more division among us.
The Iowans I’ve chatted with just want us to focus on things important to them, like strong public schools and lowering their everyday living expenses. It serves as a good reminder to all of us that there are a lot of things we agree on. I’ll be the first to admit we’ve got to do a better job of cutting through the political nonsense to stay focused on getting things done for people.
While the Iowa Legislature won’t be in session again until January, there is some good news for Iowans that came out of Washington, DC the last few weeks. A new bill was signed into law that will lower living expenses for Iowa families and create good jobs. Here are just a few of the highlights that I think will have the biggest impact.
It lowers your health care costs. The cost of prescription drugs can’t rise more than inflation. Medicare can finally negotiate drug prices to drive down costs and insulin is capped at $35 for everyone on Medicare. Out of pocket costs for Medicare Part D are capped at $2,000 and the 67,000 Iowans with health insurance through the Iowa exchange can rest easy knowing they’ve got affordable health care through 2025.
It cuts your energy costs. New rebates and tax credits for energy efficiency efforts like weatherization and highly-efficient appliances will reduce costs.
It creates more jobs in Iowa. New investments in clean energy mean more jobs in Iowa’s wind and solar industries that already employ over 30,000 Iowans. Another provision will encourage new technology to be made here at home instead of overseas.
This will also additionally reduce costs for small businesses, take steps towards cleaner air, promote conservation efforts for farmers, and ensure the biggest corporations pay their share of taxes.
These issues aren’t partisan, they’re common sense. Lawmakers of both parties have talked about these ideas for years and Iowans widely agree with them.
With today’s political discourse and the constant tension in DC, most of us probably didn’t even hear these things were accomplished.
Given that there are only a few months until election day, it’s doubtful you’ll hear much more about this bit of good news. Just remember: It’s proof things can get done when we put politics aside.
State Representative Jennifer Konfrst, of Windsor Heights, serves the 43rd District in the Iowa House and is the Iowa House Democratic Leader. Reach her at Jennifer.konfrst@legis.iowa.gov