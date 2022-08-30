Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Kids are back to school and summer is wrapping up. Labor Day is just around the corner and cool weather is on the way. Where did the summer go?

For my family, it’s always been a time of transition from the unpredictable summer schedule back to the routine. While my oldest graduated from college last spring, my son just moved into his apartment in Iowa City and started up classes for his junior year.

Tags

Trending Food Videos