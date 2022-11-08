The Oelwein Community Kitchen Cupboard has been nominated by local Veridian Credit Union employees for their Spark the Spirit award in the Cedar Valley category. Online voting is going on right now and will end on Friday, Nov. 11.
To vote, use your computer, ipad or phone and go to the website veridiancu.org/sparkthespirit. Click on “Proceed to Voting” in the “Cedar Valley” category and then on “Oelwein Community Kitchen.” Fill in the required information and then click on “Vote.” Only one vote allowed per email address.