D.S.T. still makes sense
In regard to Tom Purcell’s column on Oct. 1 (“Hey, Congress, stop fiddling with our clocks”) -
Daylight Saving Time (D.S.T.) during the summer makes sense, and does save energy by getting those office air conditioners shut off during the hottest time of day, which is in mid-afternoon.
But “Morning Darkness Time” (M.D.T.) uses more energy during wintertime. It forces you to turn on lights, turn up the thermostat, turn on engine heaters, and leaves kids waiting for the school bus during the COLDEST time of the 24 hour day/night, which is before sunrise.
Anyone reading this knows this makes sense, even though some won’t admit it.
“Common sense” doesn’t mean a plug to our elected lawmakers that get their election funding from Big Money/Big Business and multi-billionaires that think that “time change” twice a year upsets their routine and scheduling at their factories and business places, and they lose profits from it, but they can sleep until noon anyway. This is also supported by the “recreation community” that thinks you might buy a snowmobile or pair of skis if there’s still some daylight after you get off work.
D.S.T. was a good thing when it only went from Memorial Day to Labor Day. It was still “light” when going to and from work, so you didn’t notice the “change” so much.
Herman Lenz, Sumner, Iowa
