Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Iowans on Medicaid need someone on their side and Liz Mathis will fight for Iowans. She has done this during her years as a state senator, and will continue to do this as our US Representative for District 2.

Under Republican-controlled legislature, Medicaid was privatized, this should not have happened. Liz saw this. In the state house, Liz fought for the rights of those receiving Medicaid. Individuals had been receiving proper medical care and Liz Mathis fought to keep this. Now individuals have to fight for their care.

Tags

Trending Food Videos