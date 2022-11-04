Iowans on Medicaid need someone on their side and Liz Mathis will fight for Iowans. She has done this during her years as a state senator, and will continue to do this as our US Representative for District 2.
Under Republican-controlled legislature, Medicaid was privatized, this should not have happened. Liz saw this. In the state house, Liz fought for the rights of those receiving Medicaid. Individuals had been receiving proper medical care and Liz Mathis fought to keep this. Now individuals have to fight for their care.
Did you know that the University of Iowa is the only hospital in the state providing dental surgical care for adults with Medicaid? The wait time for care is over 18 months! Dentists won’t even accept new patients because of the low reimbursement rates. We need someone like Liz who isn’t afraid to stand up to insurance companies and fight for Iowans who need assistance.
Iowans must elect Democrats at all levels like Rob Sand, Tom Miller, Deidre DeJear and Liz Mathis so we make sure those who need the most help are getting it.