Reading PSALM 51 reminded me that I need to acknowledge God’s glory, mercy and favor with a grateful heart. It’s all about Him, and I, like you, at times, come to God with my “to do” list, and forget to give Him glory and praise for Who He Is. King David had been approached by the prophet Nathan, concerning David’s adulterous affair with Bathsheba. David was personally responsible for her husband’s death, by putting Uriah on the front line of battle to be killed.
PSALM 51 deals with the aftermath of that, in which the prophet Nathan challenged David’s premeditated, murderous actions toward Uriah, after David had sinned with Bathsheba. “Have mercy on me, O God, according to Your unfailing love; according to Your great compassion blot out my transgressions.” Psalm 51:1 David had messed up, and he knew he had to acknowledge it before God. We all lose our way, from time to time. We choose at times to sin and rebel against God’s authority.
When you lose your way, come to God and ask Him for much needed help and guidance. “Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast Spirit within me.” Psalm 51:10 Take heart and listen to God’s Word as He soothes you, by showing you mercy and compassion. “The sacrifices of God are a broken spirit; a broken and contrite heart, O God, You will not despise.” Psalm 51:17
Know that God is here to not only help you, but He is here to help anyone who calls out to Him. “I can do all things through Christ Who strengthens me.”
Philippians 4:13 God never loses sight of His children. Even in our disarray, we can come before His throne of grace with confidence. “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just and will forgive us our sins and purify us from all unrighteousness. 1 John 1:9
When you have Jesus, you have an eternal Shepherd Who is always with you. We have reason to rejoice every day, because God is with us. Believers are just sinners saved by grace, no better, no worse than other people. Allow the Holy Spirit to work in and through you as a messenger of God’s Light to the world. We are overcomers.
“Who is it that overcomes the world? Only he who believes that Jesus is the Son of God.” 1 John 5:5 Let’s work together to be instruments in God’s loving Hands so that others will come to know Him through Jesus as Lord and Savior. The Light of God, as seen in Jesus as the Way the Truth and the Life, dispels the darkness of lies and deception.
The religious rulers around Jesus governed by fear, guilt, and deceptive lies. Leaders who are arrogant and self-contained, are not leaders who follow Jesus’ directive for us to love one another. In a world filled with stories that demoralize and make people feel insecure and afraid, there is the Good News of Jesus Christ to hearts that are in need of a Savior. The Light of God unifies. Hate and arrogance are divisive.
“This is the message we have heard from Him and declare to you: God is Light; in Him there is no darkness at all.” 1 John 1:5
From my heart to yours,
Pastor Dave, First Baptist Church