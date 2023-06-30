Being Christian or “Godly” used to mean being honest, truthful and law-abiding. But members of the pro-life conservative religious right (PLCRR) support, defend, idolize and will vote for a top-notch Republican proven to be a liar, inciter of violence, womanizer and pal of Putin.
They make a god of the above person.
They should read the First Commandment and Revelation, chapter 21, verse 8.
Also, Gov. Reynolds and Republicans pushed a law to protect drivers that strike a protester on the street. Sounds good in its title, but it deceitfully and cleverly makes it legal to kill with a motor vehicle. They know you cannot prove if it was done intentionally.
Herman Lenz
Sumner