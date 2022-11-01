My Iowa U.S. Senator needs to take “Political Action” but I’m concerned about which PACs (Political Action Committees) influence Chuck Grassley. He’s received over $2½ million from over 1100 large companies like drug, oil, retail, businesses. What influence are they buying ?
Retired 3-star Admiral Michael Franken received only about $100,000 from 12 Committees – Veterans, Laborers, and current members of Congress. I think that Michael Franken will take the right ‘Political Action’ for Iowans, not for corporations. Robust leadership is needed to assure that our Federal government tackles the many problems Iowans are facing as opposed to taking actions desired (and paid for) by big corporations.