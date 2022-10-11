Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Someone please tell Steve Corbin to keep his editorials coming into all newspapers because he’s doing a better job of it than I can, especially with his editorial in the Register on Oct. 8 about “Authoritarian rule threatens America’s democracy,” about Trump, the attack on the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, and other tyrants around the world.

All I can add to it is “those who seek power by violence are the very ones that should not have any power.” Someone who is smarter than I made that statement in the past.

