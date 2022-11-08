Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Lions express appreciation for all who contributed to another successful Halloween celebration.

Thanks to members of the fire department, ambulance crew and police who shared time with members of Lions helping with games and handing out candy. Thanks to Mr. Nick for making as many balloon characters as he could.

