Lions express appreciation for all who contributed to another successful Halloween celebration.
Thanks to members of the fire department, ambulance crew and police who shared time with members of Lions helping with games and handing out candy. Thanks to Mr. Nick for making as many balloon characters as he could.
Thanks to our Daily Register for promoting the event and printing a good representation of winning costumes.
Special thanks to Norby’s and customers for their generous donations to the Hoot pail, which in turn was used to purchase an abundant supply of candy. Other generous business contributors were Veridian, Edward Jones and Performance Rehab.
Thank you to McDonalds, Casey’s, Dairy Queen and Subway for contributing ice cream, candy, and cookie certificates.
Finally, thanks to the many community individuals along with members of Lions who donated money and time.