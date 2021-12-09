The 28th annual Christmas Open House is history. It was a good weekend.
“A Gingerbread Christmas” filled the building with the smell and taste of gingerbread, and gingerbread men and women throughout. A number of our guests enjoyed “Following the Gingerbread Trail” as it took them through the Museum.
Our thanks to all who worked a number of hours preparing for the event – and those who now will take down and put away. It is a “thankless” job; but oh, so important.
Thank you Josie Walrath for sharing your craft skills. You love this area and it shows.
Thank you to these individuals who provided treats for the refreshment table and/or served: Donna Fauser, Virginia Schoenenberger, Lora Saunders, Iva Greco, Verla Kelly, Dee Brandt, Caroline Bruehahn, Susan Driscoll, Garland Moore, Susie Moore and Josie Walrath. If anyone has been missed, we apologize.
From the first open house in 1992 through 2021 — the sounds of Christmas carols and other tunes have delighted members and guests alike. Thank you John Hofmeyer III, Deb Kunkle and Mary Kay Miller. Your talents provided music to sing along with which a number of members and guests took advantage of. We appreciate you so very much! Thank you, John, for “brightening” up the area for the three of you.
And now to the “one” who looks forward to and awaits this time of year – all year long: none other than SANTA! Thank you so much for making your appearance once again, welcoming our guests – young and old alike.
Making their appearance once again this year were “tiny villages” donated by Rosie Casey and Gary and Josie Walrath. They are a delight! Also this year, Duane Brandt set up his collection of a village and vehicles. Thank you, Duane, for being on hand to provide information about your collection. Thank you Donna for doing much of the set-up work on the others.
Always last but certainly not least – our thanks to all our guests who spent a few hours of their weekend with us. We try to provide an atmosphere of relaxing warmth and friendship in which to enjoy a bit of the holiday season. Thanks so very much for giving us the gift of your presence, time – and for a number of you – financial gits, as well.
Door prizes have been a “looked-forward-to” part of our Christmas Open House for many years. We appreciate the generosity of these good local businesses this year: Fareway, Buds ‘n Blossoms, Flowers On Main, and Norby’s Farm Fleet. Winners of door prizes this year were: Jared Sullivan, Ronda Downs, Linda Franks, Jacob Sullivan, Ephraim Nyland, Elliott Juchem, Alyseah Torre, and Hannah Sullivan. Winners for “Follow the Gingerbread Trail” were Jane Watson and Darlene Juchem. Congratulations to all!
This officially “closes the door” on this year’s festivities and money-raising activities (garage sales at the Museum, Heritage Days Flea Market, soup and pie nite fundraiser). The key word on the latter is FUNDS! It’s a small word, but means everything to an organization that depends so very much on the generosity of others. Whether you are one who “LOVES HISTORY!” or just appreciates those who do and try their best to preserve it for others, your monetary gifts are “history-saving!” Thank you!
To each and every one of you, we wish a Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year!
Lora Saunders
Oelwein Area Historical
Society and Museum